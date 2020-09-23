Growth Stocks Top 5 Public Companies Run by Women: An Homage to Ginsburg

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of women’s rights. Thanks to her and others, the number of good public companies run by women is growing.

The world lost a huge voice for women’s rights when Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away a few days ago. Long known as “the first voice for women’s justice,” Ginsburg was the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court and served as a justice since 1993.

From her early days as one of only nine women in her Harvard School of Law class, Ginsburg was a constant advocate for women’s rights, and without her, the corporate and investing worlds would look a lot different.

Because of her and other women and men who supported equal rights for women, we have “come a long way, baby,” as the old Virginia Slims cigarette commercial of the 1960s use to say.

Women in Business Trend Improving

How long a way? Here’s some of the progress women in business have made:

Of the 462 newly appointed Fortune 500 board members, 183 of them (40%) were women, according to Heidrick & Struggles Board Monitor. The boards of Fortune 500 companies are expected to achieve gender parity among the incoming class of directors by 2023.

Every company in the S&P 500 index has at least one female board member.

On the boards of directors of all Fortune 500 companies, 22.5% have at least one woman member, and 37% have a female CEO.

According to Fortune, there are 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S., that generate revenues of $1.8 trillion a year.

40% of U.S. businesses are women-owned.

Women started 1,821 new businesses every day last year.

This research led me to thinking about the growing number of publicly-held companies that were started by women, and I decided to take a look to see which are the best public companies run by women – the ones that met my criteria for investment.

It was interesting research, and I learned a few things I didn’t know. For example, did you know that Cisco Systems (CSCO) was co-founded by a woman? Also, my list included 10 biotech/healthcare companies started by women, as well as three very large financial firms, a solar power company, and a cloud-based software firm—industries that, traditionally, we may not think about as the typical “women” businesses.

Now, to be clear—whether a company was founded by or is run by a woman is not one of my investing parameters. It was just a fun way for me to investigate some companies that otherwise might not come to mind.

I sorted through 20+ companies, ran my models, and actually found eight public companies run by women that looked very interesting. From those, I winnowed the list down to my Top 5. Here they are:

Top 5 Public Companies Run by Women

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB): A clinical-stage biopharma company with drugs in development for muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. Expected to grow revenues by more than 18% this year, several analysts believe the stock is a double from current levels.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT): The shares of this maker of robotic vacuum cleaners, mopping, and lawn mowers (a big thank you from dog owners like me!) are up 173% in the last five years. The company had a huge earnings beat last quarter, posting EPS of $1.06, compared to estimates of $0.29. It is forecast to grow sales at an annual rate of 18% over the next five years.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN): RUN is a solar energy systems manufacturer, and while COVID-19 is slowing down the industry this year, the IEA is forecasting 167 GW of renewable capacity to become operational in 2020, with one-half of that attributed to solar photovoltaics. And in 2021, industry growth is expected to further expand. RUN is expected to grow by more than 171% next year.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): Revolutionizing personal shopping (online), this retailer has seen earnings decline as a result of the coronavirus. But, overall, analysts expect the company to see growth next year at a 57.9% pace. The shares of SFIX have almost tripled this year, but the upcoming earnings report—if showing another virus-related drop—may offer a good buying opportunity.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): This clinical biopharma focuses on women’s health and endocrine diseases. The shares recently got a lift due to the FDA acceptance of its new drug application for relugolix combination, to treat uterine fibroids. The company is growing at a rate of 26.1% this year, and the share price has exploded from a low near 4 a year ago to 22 and change now. Of course, any biotech stock is speculative, but this company actually has approved drugs. I expect a lot more to come.

Just some food for thought, if you’re looking for some new ideas. As always, make sure before you buy that these companies suit your investing strategy and style.