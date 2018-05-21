Growth Stocks 3 Self-Driving Car Stocks with Great Charts

Autonomous driving technology is still more rumor than reality. We’re still years from seeing driverless cars on the roads. But when the self-driving car dam does break, the automakers, suppliers and tech companies shelling out billions on research and development in the autonomous driving space will be flooded with revenues. When it happens, you’ll want to own self-driving car stocks.

But the best way to invest in stocks is to get in early on a trend before it’s too late. And while autonomous driving technology is certainly a hot trend on Wall Street now, it’s not nearly what it will be when we start seeing actual self-driving cars on the roads in a few years. Economists estimate that autonomous driving technology could become a $77 billion industry in less than 20 years. Investing in a revolutionary idea, product or company before it strikes gold is why early investors in Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) are all retired and living on yachts right now.

Self-driving cars are the latest revolutionary technology. Thus, investing in self-driving car stocks now could make you a very rich person five, 10 or 15 years from now.

That said, we don’t like to try and predict the future here at Cabot Wealth Network. We like to recommend stocks that already have good-looking charts with plenty of momentum. So, here are three self-driving car stocks that have the right combination of a good chart and a strong foothold in the driverless car industry.

Self-Driving Car Stock #1: Tesla (TSLA)

Inventors of the luxury electric car for long-distance driving, Tesla is also leading the charge in autonomous driving. A month ago, however, Tesla stock might not have made this list. Shares of TSLA got hit hard by the second leg of the stock market correction, in March, plummeting from 345 to 252 in just a couple of weeks. Now at 289, the stock hasn’t recovered all its losses from the correction, but is on the cusp of pushing back above its 50-day moving average (296). Despite some ups and downs over the last few months, TSLA stock is still up nearly 32% in the last two years.

There are a lot of reasons to like Tesla’s long-term potential. And its semi-autonomous driving system, Autopilot—which could soon allow drivers to literally fall asleep at the wheel while “driving” their cars, according to CEO Elon Musk—is among those reasons. It may take longer than Musk expected, but eventually, Tesla will be a big part of the self-driving-car story.

Self-Driving Car Stock #2: Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia is best known for the chips it makes for the gaming industry and cryptocurrency. But it also makes system-on-a-chip (SoC) units for the automotive market. Its autonomous driving revenues were down 15% in 2017 as the company transitioned from infotainment system chips in self-driving cars to artificial intelligence cockpit systems. But the company expects huge growth in its driverless car wing in 2019 and 2020, when not only automakers but also ride-hailing companies like Uber debut cars or capabilities that use Nvidia’s chips.

Meanwhile, NVDA’s chart looks like this:

Self-Driving Car Stock #3: Aptiv (APTV)

Spun off from Delphi Automotive late last year, Aptiv develops hardware and software designed specifically for driverless car technologies. Its Centralized Sensing Localization Planning (CSLP) platform gives cars semi-autonomous capabilities by using cameras and other artificial intelligence; its products are due to hit the market next year, thanks to partnerships with Intel (INTC), Mobileye and Lyft.

To prime the self-driving pump, so to speak, earlier this month the company announced plans to launch 30 autonomous vehicles in Las Vegas on the Lyft app. The company said the resulting data “will allow us to further refine our autonomous driving capabilities and strengthen our portfolio of industry-leading active safety solutions.”

As for the stock, it’s up 16% this year and gapped up from 84 to 96 earlier this month after a solid first-quarter earnings beat.

Good momentum stock, and a pure play on the self-driving car industry.

Bottom Line

All three of these self-driving car stocks are trending in the right direction. But thanks to the immense potential of the driverless car industry, the recent gains could pale in comparison to the future returns.