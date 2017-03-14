Growth Stocks Three March Madness Stocks to Fill Your Brack-, er, Portfolio

Every year this week, March Madness sweeps the nation. Millions of Americans—many of whom haven’t watched a second of college basketball all season—fill out a bracket in the hopes of winning their office pool with the right combination of luck, guess work and research. Sounds a lot like picking stocks, doesn’t it? Which brings me to March Madness stocks.

Okay, so there’s no such thing as March Madness stocks, per se. But there are publicly traded companies that benefit greatly from the nationally televised, month-long cash cow disguised as a 68-team basketball tournament. Do investors snatch up certain stocks in March more than others based purely on the tournament? Perhaps not. But they might in April or May when those companies report boffo quarterly earnings, driven in part by March Madness-related sales.

With that in mind, here are three companies that traditionally benefit greatly from the big business of March Madness, and whose stocks are already trending in the right direction. If you’re filling out a bracket as you read this, think of these as the Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky of March Madness stocks.

March Madness Stock #1: Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

The first Thursday and Friday of the NCAA Tournament, when games start at noon and go on all day, millions of Americans play hooky and go to their nearest sports bar for a “long lunch.” (And just in case my boss is reading this, I would NEVER be one of those people even though my beloved Virginia Cavaliers play at 12:40 p.m. ET this Thursday…)

With 1,175 locations nationwide, Buffalo Wild Wings is the convenient sports bar of choice for many of those work-shunning offenders. Anecdotally, I know that the Wild Wings 15 minutes from my house is packed to the brim every time I try to go during the first week of the tournament. The dozens of high-definition TVs, surprisingly extensive beer list and tasty chicken wings are like a hummingbird feeder for hoop-heads like me this time of year.

All those March customers make for good first-quarter sales. Buffalo Wild Wings did $508 million in revenue in the first quarter a year ago, 3% higher than any other quarter in 2016. Analysts are expecting $535 million in sales this quarter, which would be a 5.4% year-over-year increase and the biggest yet for Wild Wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings stock has been sliding of late, falling to 150 since hitting a 52-week high at 174 in December. But know this: last April, BWLD bottomed at 129 before reporting record earnings late in the month, which sparked an immediate rally that pushed the stock up to 148 by the beginning of June. Fueled by another big March, perhaps next month’s earnings report will ignite another big run-up for Buffalo Wild Wings stock.

March Madness Stock #2: CBS (CBS)

Here’s how valuable March Madness is to CBS: the broadcast network has been airing the NCAA Tournament since 1982, and last year it extended its current, joint TV deal with Turner Sports through 2032 by shelling out a combined $8.8 billion for the rights. It’s easy to understand why: March Madness means hundreds of hours of must-see TV, and (seemingly) thousands of commercials for which companies like Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Capital One (COF) and Pizza Hut pay more than $1 billion per 30-second spot.

So it’s no coincidence that two of CBS’ three best quarters in the last two years were the first quarters of 2016 and 2015. Analysts are expecting a more modest sales haul ($3.29 billion) this quarters, as well as a 5.9% EPS decline. However, that does leave the door open for yet another earnings surprise: the company has beaten bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters by an average of more than 6%.

Meanwhile, CBS stock has been rolling: it’s up 30% in the last six months, kiting from 52 to 67 and managing to stay above its 50-day moving average since September. The stock has been building a base since topping 67 last month, so another break higher could be imminent.

March Madness Stock #3: Nike (NKE)

You’ll see 68 different team jerseys over the next three weeks, and most of them were designed by Nike. Last year, 43 of the 68 schools in the tournament wore Nike-brand jerseys, shoes and warm-up T-shirts. (By comparison, Adidas (ADDYY) and Under Armour (UA) sponsored a combined 25 schools.)

With millions of people watching those teams play for almost a solid month, that’s a lot of exposure for Nike apparel. Knowing that, Nike typically debuts new jerseys for certain high-profile schools in an effort to convince fans or alums of those schools to discard their old team jerseys and buy the new ones. The strategy seems to work: Nike did $8.24 billion in sales in its March quarter a year ago, up from $7.78 billion the previous year and more than all but one of the last five quarters.

After a down 2016, Nike stock has rebounded nicely since Christmas and is up 11% year to date, nearly double the return in the S&P 500. NKE has been trading above its 50-day moving average since the beginning of February, and the recent dip from 58 down to 56 could be a nice entry point into what has historically been a great growth stock.

Especially with March Madness almost underway.