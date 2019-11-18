Growth Stocks 3 Retail Stocks to Buy Before Black Friday

Black Friday sales have been trending downward in recent years. But coming off a strong October (+3.1% year-over-year growth), there’s reason for optimism about the U.S. retail sector this holiday season. For investors, that means there’s reason to consider investing in retail stocks.

The National Retail Federation (NRF), which, it should be said, does tend to overestimate, expects Americans to spend a record $730 billion this holiday season, beginning next week with Thanksgiving and Black Friday. If true, that would be about a 4% improvement over 2018 – better year-over-year improvement than usual. According to NRF data, holiday retail sales have improved by an average of 2.5% annually in the last 15 years, dragged down by major down shopping seasons during the 2008-09 recession.

Of course, holiday retail sales have shifted increasingly online, resulting in huge numbers for Cyber Monday, which immediately follows the Thanksgiving weekend. Last year, Cyber Monday hit a record $7.9 billion, up 19% from the previous year. And that was after Black Friday pulled in $6.22 billion in e-commerce sales, on the heels of $3.7 billion spent online on Thanksgiving.

Last year, those numbers did little to boost retail stocks, as all stocks were in the throes of one of the worst holiday market corrections in history. But the retail sector has been trending much better of late; the S&P 500 Retail ETF (XRT) is up 18% in the last three months on the heels of a mid-August bottom. Meanwhile, the stock market as a whole is in a much better place, just down from all-time highs.

Which retail stocks have been trending well? Those are the “Black Friday stocks” worth buying.

So let’s focus on stocks with charts that are already trending in the right direction. Here are three retail stocks to buy before Black Friday (and Cyber Monday):

Black Friday Retail Stock #1: Amazon.com (AMZN)

This one’s a no-brainer. Amazon dominates Cyber Monday, as the e-commerce giant has expanded its discount deals from a day to a full week in recent years.

After running in place for the better part of five months, the stock is suddenly headed to the stratosphere, gapping above four figures for the first time in its history on earnings. Currently trading at all-time highs on the heels of a rally that’s just two weeks old, I expect AMZN stock to keep on motoring to even greater heights well into the New Year.

Black Friday Retail Stock #2: McDonald’s (MCD)

Compared to Amazon, McDonald’s feels like a dinosaur.

But more than half the country still shops at brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday weekend, and all those people need to eat somewhere—preferably on the cheap—while they’re shopping. By sheer volume of locations, McDonald’s is likely to be the most popular choice. It also happens to be the best-performing fast-food stock right now.

MCD is up 38% this year and 9.5% in the last six weeks, jumping from 153 to 167 and clearing both its 50- and 200-day moving averages in the process. Sales have been on a steady decline, but earnings have been resilient, accelerating to 54% EPS growth in third quarter—the company’s best bottom-line increase in years. Analysts expect another 10.5% bump in the current quarter, despite forecasts of a 13.5% sales decline.

MCD stock has gotten a Black Friday bump in late November and December in each of the last two years. Look for a similar end-of-year bounce-back in MCD stock this year—especially now that the stock has plenty of momentum on its side.

Black Friday Retail Stock #3: Five Below (FIVE)

In an ever-evolving U.S. retail landscape, deep discounters like Five Below are replacing pricier department-store standbys like J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M) as the new brick-and-mortar shopping venues of choice. As its name indicates, Five Below sells items for $5 or less—and consumers are eating it up.

The discount retailer routinely grows sales and earnings by double digits, including 28% top-line growth and 66% EPS bottom-line growth in its most recent quarter. Those numbers have caught investors’ attention: FIVE is up 45% year to date, and 17% since late September. That’s a whole lot of momentum heading into the busiest shopping month of the year.

If you want to learn what other momentum stocks we're recommending as the holidays approach, you can get yourself the gift of a subscription to Cabot Top Ten Trader. In it, you'll find strong momentum stocks to buy now. For more information, click here.