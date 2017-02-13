Growth Stocks Why the TSLA Stock Rally Is Ahead of Schedule

Six weeks ago, I wrote in this space that I thought Tesla Motors (TSLA) was due for a major comeback in 2017 after a down 2016. So far, it’s way ahead of schedule. TSLA stock is already up 26% year to date!

TSLA Stock On a Tear

What has sparked the big run-up?

Not earnings. The company doesn’t release its fourth-quarter results until February 22. That’s significant considering that sales growth was, at least in my mind, going to be one of the three biggest catalysts that would drive TSLA stock this year. In the third quarter, the electric-car maker reached triple-digit revenue growth for the first time since 2013 after record production levels for its Model S and Model X SUV and a 70% bump in deliveries from the previous quarter.

Fourth-quarter sales expectations are more modest, but first-quarter sales are projected to nearly double again. I figured that might help spark a rally, but those results aren’t due out until late May.

The biggest near-term catalyst for TSLA stock is the Model 3, Tesla’s first “affordable” electric car. And while the car has yet to hit the market, nearly 400,000 people have already pre-ordered the car, and plopped down the $1,000 deposit required to do so. That bodes well for future sales of the car. Here’s what I wrote about the Model 3 release in December:

“To put the Model 3 reservation numbers in perspective, no car in the world sold as many units in all of 2015! It was also more than the full-year 2015 sales totals for the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Acura TLX and Lexus IS combined. Those cars, by the way, are essentially a who’s who of small luxury sedans that are likely to represent the Model 3’s stiffest competition.

“Granted, not everyone who slapped down the $1,000 for a Model 3 will end up buying the car, but most will. When you consider that the most Model Ss Tesla has sold in a year were the 50,508 it sold in 2015 (this year’s numbers aren’t out yet) … well, that shows you the potential of the Model 3.

“In essence, the Model 3 introduces Tesla to a whole new audience, allowing every “Average Joe” to buy their first electric car. Or at least that’s the perception. And on Wall Street, perception is everything.”

Well, Wall Street’s perception of the Model 3 seems to be growing. What has really driven TSLA stock in recent days is a comment from a Tesla spokesperson saying the company is shutting down production at its California assembly plant for a week this month to focus on production of the Model 3. Translation: the company seems dead set on meeting its July 2017 target to begin building the new cars. And that means the car is indeed likely to debut this fall, as expected.

The Model 3 comments prompted one analyst (Baird’s Ben Kallo) to forecast that Tesla could deliver as many as 25,000 Model 3s by year’s end—or, roughly half of its highest annual Model S delivery total, all in the course of a few months!

Bigger Catalysts Ahead for TSLA

We’ll see if Tesla can meet Baird’s optimistic Model 3 delivery target. But it’s already clear that the buzz is back for Tesla Motors. It should only grow louder as the Model 3 gets closer to production. And if the company beats mild fourth-quarter earnings estimates next week, that could only add fuel to investors’ fire.

Bottom line: the bounce-back in TSLA stock that I forecast for this year is way ahead of schedule, with no major catalysts yet other than a good chart and a quote from a spokesperson confirming a production date. If investor fervor for the stock can be conjured up out of so little, I think it should only heighten in the coming months.

With that in mind, I say buy Tesla stock now—before fourth-quarter earnings. At 269 as of this writing, TSLA is shy of record highs, with its biggest potential catalysts still on the horizon.