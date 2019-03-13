Growth Stocks 3 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy on Momentum

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, with global revenues zooming from $3.22 billion in 2016 to an estimated $11.28 billion this year. AI sales are expected to more than double again by 2021, and rise to nearly $90 billion by 2025. Given that growth, it makes sense to invest in artificial intelligence stocks.

But you can’t just invest in the usual suspects. Those include the likes of Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Salesforce.com (CRM) and Nvidia (NVDA). Don’t get me wrong—those are all fine companies and some are solid investments (to varying degrees). But they’re not artificial intelligence stocks, per se; in other words, they’re large and diversified enough companies that AI is just one segment—albeit a fast-growing one—of what they do.

The purer artificial intelligence plays are less diversified, and highly levered to the AI boom. As the artificial intelligence industry has exploded in the last couple years, the following three stocks have all more than doubled the market. And all three are coming off of huge starts to 2019.

As the global AI boom gains steam in the coming years, these artificial intelligence stocks should continue to outperform. One short-term caveat: Given how red-hot these stocks have been of late, you may want to buy on the dips.

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy

Artificial Intelligence Stock #1: Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk specializes in something called “machine learning”—a form of artificial intelligence. Specifically, Splunk provides artificial intelligence for information technology (IT) operations, enabling organizations to reduce costs by automating normal IT functions (without having to hire an entire IT department).

Splunk’s sales have risen double-digits every year this decade, and are expected to increase another 37% this year. Meanwhile, the company has turned profitable, with EPS expected to grow this year and next.

As for the stock, SPLK is up 22% in 2019 already! Having just retreated from new all-time highs above 138, now is the time to buy.

Artificial Intelligence Stock #2: Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)

Chinese stocks have been out of favor for the better part of a year. But depending on what happens with the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, the clouds may be parting on Chinese stocks. And that bodes well for Tencent Holdings stock.

China’s biggest social media company—inventors of the WeChat app—Tencent recently built an artificial intelligence lab in Seattle, with the intent of expanding its voice-to-text and virtual assistant offerings. Meanwhile, TCEHY stock (an over-the-counter Chinese ADR) is up 16% this year, and is back above its 200-day moving average.

You can buy on that momentum—and the promise of bigger things to come in its AI business.

Artificial Intelligence Stock #3: Twilio (TWLO)

Twilio is a favorite of our resident growth investing expert Mike Cintolo. So, to “sell” you on the stock, I’ll defer to him. Here’s what Mike recently told his Cabot Growth Investor subscribers about the stock:

“Fundamentally, we’ve mentioned before that we like the pervasiveness of the firm’s communications platform, which works for voice, messaging and now email; just about any size organization is a potential customer. But that doesn’t mean big enterprises aren’t beating a path to the firm’s door—one Fortune 100 retailer said that it sees a future where Twilio is the foundation of their customer engagement platform across all channels, and we’re sure others are thinking the same. Analysts see revenues up 66% this year, and even that figure could prove conservative if management makes the right moves.

“…Twilio got whacked on Monday, but the damage wasn’t that bad, with the stock falling to (and finding support around) its 25-day line. As with most growth stocks, further dips are possible, but at this point the uptrend looks good. BUY.”

In the meantime, it’s worth considering adding these three artificial intelligence stocks to your portfolio. The AI trend has been a boon for these stocks the last couple years, and could be even better in the coming years as the global AI marketplace becomes increasingly mainstream.