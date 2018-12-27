How To Invest Cabot Wealth Summit: The Drinks Are On Me!

Please join me on the evening of August 14, right here in historic Salem, Massachusetts.

We’ll talk about stocks. We’ll share stories about winners and losers. We can even share pictures of our kids—if that’s what you want.

The location of our rendezvous is the historic and elegant Hawthorne Hotel, where I’ll be leading my staff of eight analysts in a two-day conference that has one single purpose: making you a better investor.

The cocktail reception is a nice way for us to get to know each other, and I promise you, my Cabot analysts are not just experts in their respective investing specialties, they’re actually nice people, as well. So we’ll have lots of fun.

On the next day, we’ll get down to business, starting with my opening remarks that will lay out what I see as one of the biggest challenges for investors today, which is …

… Refining Your Own Investing System

Not so long ago, experts tended to be better investors because they had better information. Now, thanks to the internet, the problem is not too little information but too much information! Any minute of any day, you can get on the internet and find someone recommending penny stocks, oil stocks and momentum stocks. Some will tell you value investing is the route to riches. Other will swear that growth stocks are the way to go. Still others will tout the merits of high-yielding MLPs and preferred stocks.

It’s enough to leave anybody confused.

My Mission is to Eliminate that Confusion

My mission is to help you discover and refine the investing system that is best for you, so you not only achieve your investing goals, but you feel comfortable about the process.

And you feel comfortable about ignoring all the information that’s irrelevant to you.

You see, there’s no one system that is right for everyone.

But there IS an investing system that is right for you. And over the two days of the Cabot Wealth Summit, you’ll have the opportunity to learn the favorite techniques of every one of the Cabot analysts as you work to perfect YOUR investing system. For example:

Growth Investing

Mike Cintolo, Cabot’s V.P. of Investments, and chief analyst of both Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, will talk about Cabot’s classic growth investing system. He’ll explain how it works for short-term investments and how the rules are modified as a stock evolves from a short-term holding to a long-term holding. And he’ll review the many facets of his risk-management process, from market timing to position sizing to partial profit-taking and stop losses.

Last, but by no means least, Mike will conduct a special breakout session on stock charts. If you find yourself intimidated by charts, this is one session you shouldn’t miss.

Options Trading

For the math-centric who thrive on options, you’ll want to hear from Jacob Mintz, the chief analyst of Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro. From straight puts and calls to bull spreads to covered calls, Jacob is a master and a patient teacher, too. In 2018, a down year for the market by any measure, he’s brought his followers 199% profits in SYMC calls, 320% profit in FCAU calls, 128% in V call spreads, and many others.

Small-Cap Investing

For patient investors who want to discover small-cap stocks with the potential to grow many-fold, there is no better resource than Tyler Laundon, who’s been ably guiding Cabot Small-Cap Confidential since 2014. Tyler marches to his own drummer and as a result, he’s been able to steer his readers to monster double- and triple-digit profits.

Big, Safe Dividends

For anyone who wants yields better than the banks are paying these days, our new income investing expert Tom Hutchinson has some great suggestions, from high-yielding stocks that are undervalued—and thus provide opportunity for great capital appreciation as well—to preferred stocks, REITs and MLPs.

Plus Emerging Markets, Undervalued Growth Stocks and more

Carl Delfeld, our new chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, will share his insider’s view on opportunities in China, India, Latin America and beyond. Crista Huff, chief analyst of Cabot Undervalued Stocks Advisor, will explain her investing techniques and turn you into a true believer. Nancy Zambell, of course, knows everything there is to know about investing, and she loves to share her thoughts on any topic!

There’s full breakfasts both days and great New England lunches on Thursday and Friday.

But the clock is ticking.

Now is a good time to get your hotel reservation and your tickets.

So if you’re interested, I urge you to reserve your spot now.

Alternatively, simply call our Customer Service Manager Andre at 800-326-8826.

Yours in pursuit of wisdom and wealth,

Timothy Lutts

President, Cabot Wealth Network

P.S. Don’t wait, now is a good time to make your travel reservations. We hope to see you this August!