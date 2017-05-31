Comments

  • Yu L.

    Thank you, Mike. This is very educational. I also checked SQ. I wanted to buy more, but was wandering where to entry. This is a very good advice.

    • Mike C.

      At this point SQ looks great and is a solid mid-cap leader of this market. That said, it’s just gone nuts so I’d just be holding on if I owned some–a pullback could provide an entry, though the stock has been running nicely for about a year, so I wouldn’t say it just broke out or anything like that. Don’t get me wrong — I still like it, but not a classic setup, at least not yet.

