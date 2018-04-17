How To Invest The 3 Most Volatile Stocks Today

After a record-setting year of calm in the stock market in 2017, volatility arrived in earnest shortly after the calendar flipped to 2018. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), a.k.a. the investor “fear gauge,” spiked above 37 in the first week of February, its highest point in more than five years. It has since settled back to more normal levels, but volatility is still much higher than it was most of last year. That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of good investments still out there. But it does mean that the most volatile stocks today are virtually untouchable right now.

I originally compiled this list of the most volatile stocks today a few months back, when the VIX was at record lows and stocks at all-time highs. Interestingly, the list hasn’t changed much now that the market has become unpredictable, which shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Stocks that are volatile in calm waters are sure to become even more volatile when things get choppy.

To screen for the most volatile stocks today, I looked for large-cap stocks with a beta of at least 2—meaning they’re twice as volatile as this already volatile market. And I stuck with U.S. companies since, as with small-cap stocks, volatility and unpredictability are more common in emerging market stocks.

There weren’t many that came across my radar in this search, so these stocks are truly outliers—wild and unpredictable even by the standards of a suddenly wild and unpredictable market. Until they settle into some sort of predictable pattern, I’d avoid these up-and-down stocks at all costs.

So, without further ado, here are the three most volatile stocks today.

Volatile Stock #1: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

At first glance, this one may surprise you. A chip maker that develops computer and graphics processors, AMD stock was one of the market’s best performers until recently. In 2016 the stock jumped from 2 to 11, making it the second-best performer in the S&P 500 that year. It reached as high as 15 last February. But AMD finally hit a wall last spring, tumbling back to 10. It rallied to the high 14s last summer, and stayed there until October…before the bottom fell out, and the stock dropped below 10 in December.

True to form, it’s been up and down since, currently trading in the mid-10s. AMD stock has a big reputation, but the reality is the chip stock is down more than 17% in the last year, with way too many plot twists along the way. Steer clear.

Volatile Stock #2: Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)

Devon Energy is a company whose fate is tethered to the price of a slumping commodity, natural gas. As a result, DVN shares have been very hot and cold, earning a beta of 2.9. In January, the stock looked like it was about to push to new 52-week highs above 45. Then the market collapsed, and DVN cratered, losing nearly a quarter of its value in three weeks. It hasn’t recovered, trading at 33.

Volatile Stock #3: Freeport-McMoran (FCX)

We’re generally not big on mining companies here at Cabot, and Freeport-McMoran is no exception. The reasons are simple: like Devon Energy with natural gas prices, miners are too dependent on the prices of the precious metals they mine, making them unpredictable. Though gold prices have been trending in the right direction in recent months (as they often do when stocks are in a slump), the price of copper—which Freeport-McMoran mines heavily—is way down. It’s no coincidence that FCX stock is down too, tumbling more than 7% since the start of the year. With a 2.5 beta to match, I’d say FCX is pretty untouchable even by gold stock standards.

Bottom Line on the Most Volatile Stocks Today

As AMD in particular reveals, there’s a thin line between being a good growth stock and a stock that’s too volatile to trust. A year ago, AMD was one of the best performing stocks on the market, and was a regular recommendation in our Cabot Top Ten Trader momentum-stock advisory. Since then, it’s been a bumpy ride. In a market that until recently featured so many good, reliable growth stocks (and still does, in the larger picture), it’s simply not worth having volatile, unpredictable stocks in your portfolio.

A few months from now, a couple of these stocks may have demonstrated enough momentum to be worth the short-term investment. For now, though, they’re among the most volatile stocks today. And that means they’re not worth the risk.