How To Invest This Stock Chart Pattern Offers Big Short-Term Gains

Today, I want to talk about my favorite stock chart pattern. But as I did in my last column, I want to start on a bit of a tangent based on a couple of questions I received from Cabot Growth Investor subscribers over the past weekend. The questions involved what I call “switching”—i.e., selling one stock you own and immediately putting the proceeds into another.

Obviously, if a stock has collapsed or tripped your loss limit, I’m all for selling. And if you see a great stock with an excellent combination of story, numbers and chart, I’m all for buying. But, in most cases, investors who want to switch out of a stock often do so for questionable reasons—because the stock has stalled out for a couple of weeks, because they read or heard something bad about the company or because they heard something great about another stock they want to buy.

Plus, there’s usually an element of what I call “super trader syndrome,” where people are eager to book a modest profit and try to catch the next horse out of the barn.

If you can consistently pull that off, more power to you. But in my experience, jumping in and out of stocks for small profits at the right time is more the exception than the rule. And making buy and sell decisions for superficial reasons also doesn’t lead to great success.

Big picture, it’s important to remember that, as Jesse Livermore said, the big money is made in the big swing. For growth investors like me, that means getting in relatively early on a sustained upmove—and riding that upmove for many months. Oftentimes, these big winners will have periodic dead periods that wear investors out—right before the stock takes off again.

If you really are getting sick and tired of watching one of your stocks do nothing, tighten your stop. If the stock holds up, it might not be as weak as you think—and might be ready for another run.

Long story short, I’m not a huge fan of switching just for switching’s sake. If you do decide to jump around a bit, that’s fine, but just remember that the big money is in catching at least an intermediate-term (and hopefully a longer-term) upmove. Most of the rest is just icing on the cake.

My Favorite Stock Chart Pattern

As for the current market, it remains OK but not great. As I wrote in Cabot Growth Investor this week, we’ve seen the market correct and consolidate for three months (including numerous retests of the low with some positive broad market divergences along the way), and stage a nice rally in the first half of May (which turned the intermediate-term trend up).

But what we haven’t seen yet is upside follow-through. Hence, with more positives than negatives out there, I continue to lean bullish, but I’m still holding about 30% in cash until we see more evidence that the buyers are flexing their muscle.

The good news lately is that the market’s two-week rest period has been relatively tight, and it comes after a nice thrust higher in early May. That means I’m seeing more of my favorite stock chart pattern.

I call this stock chart pattern Volume Cluster Support (VCS), and it’s very simple to find—it occurs when a stock roars out of a consolidation or meaningful correction to new highs on multiple days of very big trading volume. After you spot a VCS, look for a reasonable pullback, tight consolidation or powerful breakout to buy. Simple!

Why does it work? Because institutions aren’t like you and me; they can’t buy their entire position with just a click of the mouse. Instead, big mutual and pension (and some hedge) funds usually need weeks or months to build their positions. So if they bought some shares as a stock rushed from 50 to 55 over a few days, they’re likely to add more shares as the stock dips back to 54 or 53.

Plus, since the stock just blasted off, this stock chart pattern lends itself to reasonable loss limits, so if the stock fails (usually because the market implodes or something else occurs out of the blue), your loss is contained. Often, a dip will lead to a quick snapback as big investors add to their positions.

Two Growth Stocks for Short-Term Gains

Let’s take a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND), which is one of the more unique (and attractive) growth stories in biotech stocks. Instead of hitching its wagon to one or two potential blockbuster drugs, Ligand is more of a research outfit, developing early-stage drugs and offering research platforms, which it then licenses to big pharmaceutical firms, leading to growing royalty and milestone payments.

The stock has actually staged a couple of volume clusters this year; they didn’t work out because the market fell apart in both cases. But this rally looks like the real McCoy—LGND shook out below its April low earlier this month but then mushroomed from 150 to 195 in a straight line!

Moreover, in terms of a VCS, notice how volume was above average every day, including some monstrous up-volume seen last week. (On the weekly chart, in fact, last week’s volume total was the heaviest since September 2016.)

The stock did do a convertible debt offering late last week (which is dilutive), and that, combined with the choppy market, has pulled LGND down a bit. But, so far, it’s having “trouble” pulling back much—a good sign. My guess is we’ll continue to see support on weakness, barring a total market implosion.

On the larger-cap side, check out Alibaba (BABA), the Chinese Internet giant that was one of the market’s top liquid leading stocks during the 2017 bull run. The stock basically topped in mid-November of last year and went mostly sideways through April, nearly six months of ups and downs.

Now, though, it’s starting to show some life. Notice how, in late April, BABA bounced off its lows, but then before and after earnings, the stock surged from the high 170s to the high 190s. Moreover, a VCS pattern emerged—the stock enjoyed five straight days of above-average volume, including a monster day on earnings and the day after, which accounted for much of the bump up.

When you’re talking about a big, liquid stock like BABA (which trades nearly $4 billion per day of volume!), a VCS can be very meaningful—clearly, this isn’t some small hedge fund or local pension fund buying $1 million here or there, it’s giant mutual, hedge and pension funds piling in.

You could nibble around here, as that volume cluster probably means big investors will be adding to their position on dips. That said, there’s still resistance around 200 from the past few months—I think a decisive move above there is buyable and would tell you that.

Volume is a fascinating chart tool—most days it really doesn’t tell you much, but occasionally, it can spot major changes in supply and demand, cluing you into a new leader and good buy points. LGND and BABA are two of many examples I’m seeing in today’s market.

In Cabot Growth Investor I always look at volume and charts to identify the next market leaders. And our portfolio is on a roll (up 40% last year; up 9% so far this year) as the bull market rolls on.

