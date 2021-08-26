Technical Analysis 101: Understanding Trading Volume
Understanding trading volume can give you important technical signals when big institutional investors are both buying and selling.
Join Cabot Wealth Network’s resident Technical Analysis expert Kate Stalter while she discusses the importance of understanding trading volume and how it signals institutional trading patterns. Kate highlights accumulation cues and discusses big selling volume as a possible indicator you can use to exit a position. Next, Kate looks at the Up/Down Volume Ratio as a gauge of investors’ sentiment about stocks. Lastly, Kate shares a free website that you can use when performing your own trading volume analysis and shows how investors can use an indicator called an Accumulation-Distribution (AD) Line in lieu of a close reading of volume. The stocks included in this video are for demonstration purposes only and are not recommended securities.
