Wall Street’s Best Investments

From Cabot Top Ten Trader:
The market is enjoying another solid up week, as most major indexes put some distance between themselves and their December-January trading ranges. Moreover, we’re seeing more explosive moves from individual stocks on earnings, with more than a few surging on monstrous volume.
That said, we do see some yellow flags out there, though most of them are secondary in nature. It would be nice to see small caps get going; the S&P 600 SmallCap has still yet to break free of its trading range like the other major indexes. Given that the small caps were the leaders following the post-election blastoff, that’s a worry.
Sentiment is getting complacent as well, according to many measures. And as good as it is to see the indexes get going, there are a decent number of stocks and sectors that are doing more sitting than advancing.
But these are mostly secondary measures—things like divergences among indexes, sentiment and a couple of lagging sectors aren’t usually death knells for the market. What we would say is that, short-term, after a nice run, a pothole or air pocket wouldn’t be shocking to see, especially if some surprising bad news hits the wire one day.
However, the bigger picture remains solid—the market’s had a big blastoff, a tight consolidation for a couple of months and is now resuming its uptrend. Moreover, most individual stocks are in good shape. Finding entry points is a bit tricky (do you chase or wait for some pullback?), and now’s probably not the best time to go out and buy five stocks all at once. But our overall view is that higher prices are likely going forward.
Updated February 17, 2017
Please notify my at agwolf47@gmail.com when the new edition is released.