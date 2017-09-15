How To Invest What to Do When Your Stock is a Takeover Target

It’s every investor’s dream to own a stock that rises rapidly, and there’s no more rapid source of share price gains than when a company becomes a takeover target.

When you’re lucky enough to own a takeover target, it would be wise to have a plan already in place, so that the excitement of the moment does not interfere with wise investment decisions.

Is the Buyout Offer a Rumor or a Fact?

If it’s just a rumor, the stock price could continue to climb, based upon the market’s expectation of a buyout. It’s not unusual for rumors of a buyout offer to emerge a couple of days before the actual offer. But other times, the rumor fizzles along with the recent stock price gains. Expect volatility. You could use a stop-loss order to protect your capital.

If a buyout is happening, the takeover target’s stock price will often rise quickly to the buyout price. However, sometimes the stock rises to a point below the buyout price. In those cases, there’s a certain amount of doubt as to whether the buyout will receive approval due to anti-trust concerns.

Will There Be A Competing Offer?

Check the news to see whether analysts think there’s a reasonable possibility of a competing buyout offer emerging. In that scenario, you might make more money by waiting a few days or weeks.

Is the Buyout Price Fair?

Sometimes the buyout offer comes in at a ridiculously high price. Other times, analysts are left wondering why such a low price was accepted by the targeted company. It’s not your job to decide what price is fair. It’s your job to decide whether to keep or sell your stock, based on the actual buyout price.

When XPO Logistics (XPO) announced an acquisition of Con-Way Inc. (CNW) in September 2015, analysts were stunned at the low price. When Danaher (DHR) announced the purchase of Pall Corp. (PLL), I thought they paid far too much for the company. Either way, it’s not my job as an investor to decide what should happen. It’s my job to look at the facts, accept them, and make a decision.

In the case of a hostile takeover attempt, the first price is often rejected. The larger company then frequently returns with a higher acquisition price.

What Happens to My Stock?

Your stock will jump in price on the day the merger is announced. It could climb higher than the buyout offer, as Broadcom (BRCM) did when Avago (AVGO) announced its acquisition; or it could climb to a price below the buyout offer, as Pall Corp. (PLL) did upon the Danaher (DHR) purchase announcement.

You can sell your stock on the open market, any day between the announcement and the close of the merger transaction. You will receive the market price for the stock, which could be above or below the price of the buyout offer.

Alternately, you can keep your stock, and wait for the acquisition to take place. (That waiting period could easily take six to 18 months, during which time you’ll likely watch your capital stagnate.)

The risk in waiting for the completed merger is that the acquiring company might not receive anti-trust approval, in which case the merger would fail and the targeted company’s stock price would fall.

Let’s say that the buyout is valued at $50 per share. Sometimes the investor receives $50 cash, or $50 worth of stock in the acquiring company, or a combination of the two. If you own your stock in a brokerage account, the brokerage firm handles the exchange of stock/cash for you, overnight. There’s no red tape.

Do I Want to Own Shares in the New Company Now that It’s No Longer a Takeover Target?

Let’s say that ABC Company is purchasing XYZ Company. If you wouldn’t normally buy shares of ABC Company because the stock’s fundamentals do not meet your investment criteria, then sell your XYZ stock and reinvest the capital in a more appropriate place.

Also, how’s your tolerance for detail when filing your Federal tax return? If you accept the new company’s stock in a taxable account, you’re eventually going to have to report the transaction down the road, when you sell the new company’s stock. Most investors do not keep good records of their cost basis, and cost basis gets complicated when stocks are involved in mergers. If you detest complicated income tax paperwork (or paying an accountant to do extra work), then seriously consider selling your stock, rather than accepting shares in a new company.

*This post has been updated from an original version that was published on February 2, 2016.