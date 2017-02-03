Options Trading Covered Calls on Best Dividend Stocks for 2017

On Tuesday morning, Cabot Dividend Investor chief analyst Chloe Lutts Jensen released her Best Dividend Stocks for 2017. Her recommendations were U.S. Bancorp (USB), which yields 2.1%, and Caterpillar (CAT), which yields 3.1%.

But if you employ an options strategy, you can significantly boost those yields—to 4.3% and 5.9%, respectively!

I give you all the details below, but first, let’s review what Chloe said about USB and CAT.

Our Best Dividend Stocks for 2017

“Interest rates are starting to rise, and higher profitability for USB won’t be far behind. In the meantime, investors can collect a 2.1% yield thanks to USB’s reliable dividends, which the bank has paid since 1998 and increased every year since 2011.

“Caterpillar has paid dividends since 1925, and has increased the dividend annually for seven years running. At the current price, the dividend yields a solid 3.1%.”

So how can we bump up the yields from 2.1% to 4.3% and 3.1% to 5.9%? By selling covered calls against those high paying dividend stocks.

How Covered Calls Work

A covered call is a strategy in which the trader holds a long stock position and sells a call option on the same stock in an attempt to generate income. For every 100 shares of stock you own, you can sell one call. If you own 500 shares of stock, for instance, you can sell five calls.

A covered call is a VERY conservative strategy that requires no margin. It’s a great way to create yield and lower your cost basis on your stock position. (The downside is that you give up the potential for explosive upside gains.)

In my opinion, covered calls (also called buy-writes) should be a core strategy for all investors. At Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro, we always hold a couple of covered call positions to give us slow and steady gains each and every month. Currently, we have covered calls in Blackstone (BX), United States Oil ETF (USO) and Calpine (CPN).

So how might we combine Chloe’s recommendations of USB and CAT as the best dividend stocks for 2017 with a covered call strategy?

If we bought 100 shares of CAT today at 96.80, we could sell one CAT January 115 Call at $2.65 (expires in January 2018).

And because each one call represents 100 shares of stock, the $2.65 that we sold the call for is actually $265, which we collect.

Here’s the breakdown on the upside and downside to this position:

The most we can make on this trade is $2,393 per covered call if the stock closes at 115 or above on January expiration (January 19, 2018). I get to $2,393 by adding the stock gain of $18.20 plus the dividend and covered call, times 100 shares. This would give us a yield of 24.8 % in 12 months’ time.

However, if CAT were to trade above 115 on January expiration, we would be taken out of our stock and call position by the trader who bought our call. (This is the negative part of covered calls … your upside is limited.)

If the stock price is unchanged (still 96.80) on January expiration, the combination of the dividend collected over the next 12 months and the sold call will have created a yield of 5.9% in 12 months’ time.

The combination of the dividends collected over the 12 months and the call we sold places our breakeven at 91.07.

Similarly, if we bought 100 shares of USB today at 52.85, we could sell one USB January 60 Call for $1.20.

Here’s the breakdown of the upside and downside to this position:

The most we can make on the trade is $947 per covered call if the stock closes at 60 or above on January expiration (January 19, 2018). This would be a yield of 17.9% in 12 months’ time.

However, if USB were to trade above 60 on January expiration, we would be taken out of our stock and call position by the trader who bought our call.

If the stock is unchanged (still 52.85) on January expiration, the combination of the dividend and the sold call will have created a yield of 4.3% in 12 months’ time.

The combination of the dividend collected over the next 12 months and call sold puts our breakeven at 50.53.

As you can see from the examples above, covered calls are a great way to create yield and reduce your breakeven on a position—and not just on Chloe’s best dividend stocks for 2017!

Here are some recent covered call successes and failures for subscribers to Cabot Options Trader:

AMD covered call yield of 9.37%

MU covered call yield of 9.33%

GT covered call yield of 6.46%

And even when a trade goes bad like our CPE covered call (which dropped 11%), we only lost 1.44% because we sold a call to lower our breakeven.

If you have never traded covered calls before, I recommend that you first choose a stock in which you own at least 100 shares and sell one call against it. So even if you own 1,000 shares of Facebook (FB), I recommend that you sell just one call in order to learn how the strategy works.

If you have any questions on how to execute this strategy, you can join Cabot Options Trader here to receive further guidance on this trade.

Once you become familiar with the strategy, you can execute more covered calls. By adding this strategy to your investing arsenal, you can create more yield for your portfolio every month.