Option Strategies Insider

Chris Douthit, the founder of OptionStrateigesInsider.com, has a long history with options and an extensive education in finance. Holding an MBA and multiple finance degrees, Chris has put in the time and effort to learning the market fundamentals. As a professional trader for TFM, Spear, Leads & Kellogg and Goldman Sachs, Chris was fortunate to be trained by the top companies in the world and to work alongside some of the best options traders in the business.

With over 20 years in the industry, Chris continues to give back by becoming a successful financial and wealth management author, while sticking with his goal to train new option traders with the keys to a successful and sustainable option trading practice that will last a lifetime.