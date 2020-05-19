Option Strategies Insider
At Option Strategies insider, we believe in a better way to trade options. A superior strategy and a more profitable way for traders to grow their portfolio every month. We are obsessively passionate about what we do and our mission is to help others achieve similar success. We focus on combining quality research with market conditions and volatility. This is one of the rarest approaches to the market, and it gives us a superior opportunity: We are excited to simplify option trading for everyone through our education, research, and community.
Our Founder
Chris Douthit, the founder of OptionStrateigesInsider.com, has a long history with options and an extensive education in finance. Holding an MBA and multiple finance degrees, Chris has put in the time and effort to learning the market fundamentals. As a professional trader for TFM, Spear, Leads & Kellogg and Goldman Sachs, Chris was fortunate to be trained by the top companies in the world and to work alongside some of the best options traders in the business.
With over 20 years in the industry, Chris continues to give back by becoming a successful financial and wealth management author, while sticking with his goal to train new option traders with the keys to a successful and sustainable option trading practice that will last a lifetime.
The Story
In 2014 our founder Chris Douthit consulted for a man named Jim who was duped into signing up to an expensive option trade alert service that offered no logic on why trades were being entered into or any sort of exit strategy. The site counted losses as wins and posted returns based on if the trade was closed at the absolute best possible time, even though no closing trade was ever posted. Using this crocked reporting system, the site posted returns over 100%, but Jim continued to lose big money. After looking deeper, it was discovered that the site was run by people with no professional options trading experience or any education in finance. It was here that Chris decided to create Option Strategies Insider, so people could see and understand the correct mythologies and strategies to trade.