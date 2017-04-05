Options Trading How to Play Tesla Stock with Options

When I was growing up in South Bend, Indiana, my two brothers and I were competitive athletes. That meant traveling all over the Midwest for tennis, and into Canada for hockey. Never did I understand the miles this travel put on the family car, and the time my parents sacrificed. Well, now I know, as this year my young family joined the world of travel soccer. And with the miles we are traveling each weekend, the option of buying a Tesla (TSLA) is looking better and better. To some, Tesla stock looks equally appealing.

There’s a reason why. On Sunday the company reported vehicle deliveries jumped to 25,418 vehicles in the first quarter, up 69% from the same period last year. The company said about 11,550 were Model X sports utility vehicles and nearly 13,450 were Model S sedans. And in the first half of 2017, the company expects to deliver 47,000 to 50,000 units of Model X and Model S combined.

This follows the announcement last week that China’s Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) had bought a 5% stake in TSLA.

Secret Trading Blueprint Delivers 50% Gains Every 90 Days Our revolutionary EZ options trading system easily delivers quick profits like these in both up and down markets: • 506% gains in Nvidia (NVDA) Calls

• 311% gains in White Wave Foods (WWAV) Calls

• 114% gains in Veeva Systems (VEEV) Calls Just to name a few. Start benefit from options trading and start receiving similar gains. Get the details here.

“Tesla is a global pioneer at the forefront of new technologies,” a Tencent spokesperson said. “Tencent’s success is partly due to our record of backing entrepreneurs with capital; Elon Musk is the archetype for entrepreneurship, combining vision, ambition, and execution.”

That said, there are no shortage of critics of the company, including Bob Lutz, an auto industry legend who held top positions at Ford (F), Chrysler, General Motors (GM) and BMW throughout his career. In a Los Angeles Times article on Monday, Lutz had plenty to say about TSLA. Here are some excerpts:

What’s your take on Elon Musk and Tesla?

“I don’t know why it is that otherwise intelligent people can’t see what’s going on there. They lose money on every car, they have a constant cash drain, and yet everybody talks as if this is the most miraculous automobile company of all time.”

What do you think will happen with Tesla down the line? Bought by a traditional auto company?

“Maybe, but who needs it? [Musk] has no technology that’s not available to anybody else. It’s lithium-ion cobalt batteries. Every carmaker on the planet has electric vehicles in the works with a 200-300-mile range.

“Raising capital is not going to help, because fundamentally the business equation on electric cars is wrong. They cost more to build than what the public is willing to pay. That’s the bottom line.”

What about the design?

“The one advantage [Musk] has is that the Model S is a gorgeous car. It’s one of the best-looking full-size sedans ever. The Model X? It looks like a loaf of bread. There’s no arguing the Model 3 is nice-looking but it doesn’t break any new ground aesthetically.

“Don’t get me wrong, what Musk has achieved, whether it is profitable or not, is incredible. He’s created an automobile company based solely on electric vehicles, and they have pretty good, not yet completely reliable, autonomous capability.”

Wall Street is also divided on Tesla stock. Well respected analysts have price targets ranging from $155 to $360.

So with TSLA trading at new 52-week highs at 292, how might I bet on, or against, Tesla stock trading options?

If I believed in Elon Musk, and the future of Telsa, I might execute the following trade:

Buy to Open the TSLA May 300 Calls for $14.

The most you can lose on this trade is $1,400 per call purchased, if Tesla stock were to close below 300 on May 19, 2017.

However, this trade has unlimited upside potential, just like a stock purchase, but at a fraction of the cost ($1,400 vs. $29,200)

If I wanted to bet against TSLA stock, I might execute the following trade:

Buy to Open the TSLA May 280 Puts for $12.

The most you can lose on this trade is $1,200 per put purchased, if TSLA were to close above 280 on May 19, 2017.

The advantage to buying puts is that most brokerage companies don’t allow average investors to short stocks. However, they do all allow you to buy puts, which is a bearish position, as your potential loss is limited to the price you paid for the put ($1,200). For more information on how to trade options, consider taking a trial subscription to Cabot Options Trader.

Only time will tell if the TSLA bulls or bears win out. However, having played sports my entire life, I don’t mind putting an extra couple thousand miles on my current car, or my possible future Tesla, to see my kids learn and experience the ups and downs of competitive sports.