Options Trading Is It Time to Hedge Your Portfolio with Options?

The Volatility Index (VIX) is at a three-year low as I write this Monday morning. Is it time to buy puts to hedge your portfolio with options?

Following the election of President Donald Trump and the start of the New Year, the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq have broken out to new all-time highs. And in direct correlation, the VIX, which is also known as “The Fear Index,” has fallen to a three-year low. And after many drops and pops in 2016, it seems all is well for buy and hold investors.

Which might mean it’s time to hedge your portfolio with options – specifically put options.

Retail traders often hear sophisticated traders and commentators on CNBC and Bloomberg talk about the VIX, and are confused by what it actually is. And to be honest, it is an incredibly difficult product to trade.

However, by doing a simple Google search for the VIX or looking at CNN Money, Yahoo Finance or any other online financial website every couple of days, retail traders can get a feel for the fear level of the most sophisticated hedge funds in the world.

Here’s my very basic rule of thumb:

If the VIX is at 14-16, all is well.

If the VIX gets to 20 or above, it’s time to get concerned.

If the VIX gets to 12 or below, the price might be right to buy puts.

And with the VIX at 10.50, it may be time to hedge.

That said, what is the VIX?

Explaining the VIX

In essence, the VIX is calculated based on the past, current and expected future rate of market volatility. If the S&P 500 is trading sideways, as it has for the past five weeks, the VIX will be low because there’s low market volatility. And that, along with the market making new highs, is why the VIX made a new three-year low last Friday at 10.50.

However, there are other times when the VIX trades well above the current market volatility. In the past year, the instances were in response to scary binary events such as Brexit and the U.S. election. At those times, traders were willing to pay high prices for insurance.

Below is a graph of the VIX over the past year. As you can see, with the exception of a couple of spikes, the VIX has mostly traded around the 14 to 16 range.

So what does the VIX at a three-year low mean for options pricing and hedging?

When the VIX is low, it means that options prices for the major indexes and most stocks are very cheap. And that makes puts cheap. Thus, you can buy puts (a bearish position) for inexpensive prices.

So how can I take advantage of the cheap prices of puts to hedge your portfolio with options?

The Best Ways to Hedge Your Portfolio with Options

First, I strongly recommend that you do NOT trade the VIX. It is an incredibly complicated product to trade. Instead, use the VIX as an indicator. And when the VIX is cheap, buying puts on the indexes and your personal holdings is much easier.

Second, you must understand what a put is:

A put option is an option contract that gives the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell a stock/index at a specified price within a specified time. The buy of a put is a BEARISH position.

Now that you know what a put is, let’s take a look at the bullish positions in Cabot Options Trader and Cabot Options Trader Pro to see how we might hedge the portfolio.

In Cabot Options Trader, we are holding bullish positions in Blackstone (financial), Calpine (utility), United States Oil ETF (commodity), AstraZeneca (pharmaceutical), Microsoft (technology), Symantec (technology) and Coca-Cola (consumer staple). It’s a very diverse portfolio, so I might hedge by buying puts in the very diverse S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

With the SPY trading at 227, I might look to buy puts that are just below the current price, with a couple of months until they expire.

For example, I could buy one SPY May 225 Strike Put for $6.

If the SPY drops below my put’s strike price of 225 (less than 1% from the current level), perhaps because earnings season turns ugly, President Trump Tweets out an inflammatory policy move or any unknown event, I could exercise my put, which would leave me short 100 shares of the SPY at 225. Or I could sell out the put for a profit. (At Cabot Options Trader/Cabot Options Trader Pro, we rarely take delivery of the stock; instead, we typically sell out our calls/puts for a profit or loss.)

The $6 I pay for this put is actually $600 because each put equals 100 shares of stock. However, I’m trying to protect my bullish portfolio, so I view the $600 as the price of insurance. If the market goes higher and my bullish portfolio appreciates in value, I will be okay with losing the $600 I spent on the insurance policy. And with the VIX at a three-year low, the $600 insurance policy is extremely cheap (if the VIX was at 18, the insurance policy could cost $1,000).

So if you’re looking to take advantage of the extremely cheap price of puts, I recommend taking a look at your portfolio and figuring out where you may be overexposed to a big fall. For example, if you’re heavily invested in growth stocks, you could buy QQQ puts; if you’re a biotech investor, you could buy XBI puts; and if you have a significant small cap allocation, you could buy IWM puts.

These puts are like the insurance policy you have on your home. You hate paying that monthly insurance premium, but it helps you sleep at night, and if a natural disaster strikes, you’ll be ecstatic that you own insurance/puts.

