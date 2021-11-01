Personal Finance Knowing How to Apply for Medicaid Online Can Help You Save Time

Learn how to apply for Medicaid online so you can save time and energy while making the process quicker and smoother.

Did you know that you can apply for Medicaid online and save yourself a lot of time? We get it. The idea that some people are uncomfortable using the internet or that they don’t know how seems out of touch. The reality you need to adjust yourself to is that the internet is still a relatively new thing. People retiring, and even in the middle of their working life, can remember a time when the internet was not so prevalent.

So, yes, having things like Medicaid applications online is very valuable. Still, there is significant portion of the population that doesn’t know how to take advantage of the opportunity. Think of it this way, if you asked a high schooler to dial a rotary phone, they wouldn’t even know what you’re talking about. They probably wouldn’t know what to do even if they had one right in front of them. If you’re not familiar with a thing, why would you know how to use it?

For many seniors, this is still the reality, no matter how hard it might be to believe. However, there are good reasons to apply for Medicaid online, including the ease of the process, and how it can save time and effort instead of going to a physical location. In turn, getting Medicaid can help you pay medical bills, receive lower costs on medications, and overall provide a safety net for your healthcare.

Reasons to apply for Medicaid online

Understanding the barriers for people in applying for Medicaid online is especially important because they may impact people in your life that appear perfectly comfortable using the internet. For example, it is not uncommon to hear people say something like, “I know I could do it online, but I prefer talking to actual people.”

It’s a decent point. Human interaction and contact is a good thing, but it’s not always more convenient. Being able to stay at home and complete an entire Medicaid application online is an incredible convenience. Even when calling on the phone, you’ll still have to make your way through the maze of automation, and it could take a long time to talk to an actual person.

But a nudge in the right direction can create a new level of ease for people in your life and, by connection, in yours as well. Simply ask, “How do you apply for Medicaid? Did you know you can do it online?” Get the conversation started.

What you need to apply for Medicaid online

Now, if you’re going to make an effort to apply for Medicaid online, the best way to make it a seamless experience is by being prepared ahead of time with everything you need.

The pieces of information you need to have prepared are pretty simple. They include:

Your birth certificate for proof of age

Proof of United States legal residency

Proof of all sources of income

Having all of these things ready when you go online to apply or help someone apply will make the entire process much more manageable.

To begin your process, fill out the application on the Health Insurance Marketplace. If you don’t know how to find the Health Insurance Marketplace, ask your loved ones for help.

