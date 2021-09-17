Personal Finance The Right Time for a Cash Out Refinance

With residential property values skyrocketing and persistent low interest rates, now just might be the perfect time for a cash out refinance.

If you’ve been following the news, or even caught sight of a headline out of the corner of your eye, you have doubtlessly seen reports of the red-hot real estate market. Stories of unsolicited offers to buy, bidding wars, and the difficulty new buyers are having finding a home abound. If you’ve been watching your home’s equity rise but have no plan on selling, now might be the perfect time to consider a cash out refinance.

According to a report from the National Association of Home Builders, the recent timber shortage has led to an average increase of $36,000 in the price of new homes. Couple those increases with pent-up buyer demand and other material and component shortages (most notably appliances and HVAC system components due to increased demand in hot-rolled steel), and existing home prices are likely to continue rising for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, those climbing prices are set against a backdrop of inflationary fears and anticipation of rate hikes by the Fed. Fortunately for borrowers, choppiness in the equity markets and a slowed jobs recovery will likely delay those rate hikes until later this year. These two factors (rising home prices and rate stability) could make right now the best time to pursue a cash out refinance.

Why Consider a Cash Out Refinance?

A cash out refinance is exactly what it sounds like: you use the rising equity in your home to refinance your mortgage with either a new lender or your existing lender. There are many scenarios that make a cash out refinance a smart financial choice, such as:

Lowering your borrowing rates – If you have an existing mortgage at a higher rate than what lenders are currently offering (or are paying PMI but now have more than 20% equity in your home) a cash out refinance can save borrowing costs for years down the line and put a little extra cash in your pocket. Due to origination costs (typically $2,000-$7,000 varying by lender, property and location), the rule of thumb is that a cash out refinance only makes sense if you can save upwards of 0.5%-0.75%. If you can’t save that much on your rate, you probably won’t recoup those costs during the typical life of a loan (the average life of a 30-year mortgage is about seven years due to home sales or refinancings).

Debt consolidation – If you have other outstanding debt at significantly higher rates, such as credit cards, lines of credit, auto loans or even student loans, using a cash out refinance can help improve your overall financial health, even if it doesn’t offer significant savings on your borrowing rates. It’s important not to use the equity in your home as a permission slip to continue accruing high levels of debt, but if this once-in-a-decade real estate market has juiced the equity in your home it does offer the potential of giving you a clean slate on revolving debt.

Putting cash in your pocket (or to work elsewhere) – Oftentimes borrowers will pursue a cash out refinance just to cash out. With rates still near historical lows, converting your home’s equity to cash in your bank account can offer peace of mind and emergency reserves. There are other ways to access the equity, such as a reverse mortgage or home equity loan, as we’ve written about before, but just knowing that the money is in your bank account is a plus. Alternatively, some borrowers choose to use a cash out refinance to raise capital for other investments like a rental property or investment in a business (in most situations it’s not recommended that you use a cash out refinance to raise money to invest in stocks because investment losses shouldn’t leave you homeless).

Cash out refinance options for you will be highly individual and are based on a number of factors such as your home’s equity, your credit history and your relationship with lenders, just to name a few. That being said, the current housing market and a future that will seemingly bring higher rates might make right now the last best time for a cash out refinance.

