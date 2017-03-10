Small-Cap Stocks The Best Beer Stocks (and Beer) for 2017

The best beers can be hard to find. The best beer stocks can be even harder to find. Here is a little guide on where to find them in 2017. But first, let me tell you about some of my favorite beers—and when not to drink them.

Do Hockey and Beer Go Well Together?

It’s generally not advisable to drink six double IPAs before playing hockey. But when you’re in the middle of the New England Pond Hockey Classic tournament on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, the normal rules don’t apply.

That’s especially true when your teammates are classmates from the University of Vermont. And you’re all channeling your inner Martin St. Louis, Tim Thomas and Eric Perrin, other classmates who went on to play in the NHL and win Stanley Cup titles.

To be clear, none of us on the ice that weekend in February played collegiate-level hockey. There would be no trophy ceremony. And I wasn’t the one trying to rehydrate on IPAs. That was a good friend from Idaho, where I think the rugged terrain and a lifetime of eating watermelon-sized potatoes created an insatiable desire for carbs. Not to mention a freakish athleticism that helped him pound in three goals before succumbing to the hops.

We enjoyed a lot of great beer that weekend, largely because one of the crew had spent the last month traveling around New England picking up a trunkful of some of the best and hardest-to-find IPAs that the northeast has to offer. The growler graveyard didn’t show what was what, but this small selection of 16-ounce leftovers gives some idea of what we enjoyed.

It was a great weekend. And it reminded me of a column I wrote back in November of 2015 about beer and beer stocks.

In that column, I discussed my favorite IPAs, Anheuser-Bush InBev’s proposed acquisition of SABMiller, and the current state of the microbrew market. I wrapped things up with a discussion of ways to invest in the craft beer movement by going with canning companies, my favorite of which was Ball Corporation (BLL).

Keep Your Eye On the Ball (Corporation)

In the 15 months since, I’ve continued to do market research on the best beer stocks (usually between 6 pm and 8 pm!) and kept an eye on developments in beverage-related M&As. Today, I want to give an update on what’s happened.

First, how has my recommendation to invest in Ball played out? I preferred the company over Crown Holdings (CCK), in large part because Ball was set to merge with Rexam, which would join the world’s two largest beverage can makers into a roughly $16 billion market cap company with global operations.

That was the right call. Since I wrote the piece, shares of Ball are up 5.2%, versus 1.8% for Crown. Neither of the two stocks did better than the S&P 500 however, which is up 13.5% over the same timeframe. That said, had you taken a gain in Ball in the fall of 2016, you could have nabbed a market-beating 18% return.

I remain fixated on can manufacturers for a couple of reasons. First, because I think the craft beer canning trend is fascinating and provides an interesting glimpse into human behavior as it relates to packaging. I personally love the feel of a 16-ounce can of beer. The extra 33% of volume feels so much more substantial than a 12-ounce can.

The current trend in craft beer is toward cans and away from bottles. This graph is a little hard to read but it gives the general idea. While overall volume is still growing, cans (the orange portion of the bars) are clearly gaining on bottles, with 17.6% of volume in 2016 versus just 5.6% in 2013.

That phenomenon is due in large part to the rise of smaller craft brewers who are installing new production lines. Cans account for around 40% of volume at breweries that produce 100,000 or fewer case equivalents (CEs). That percentage drops to 25% for breweries producing 100,00 to one million CEs, and then closer to 11% for those producing over one million CEs.

In 2016, 12-ounce cans grabbed back some market share from 16-ounce cans. Though, to be fair, volume for both increased. The Brewers Association suggests this trend is due to regional craft brewers using the 12-ounce format in larger pack sizes, which makes sense to me after thinking about what I’ve seen in store coolers.

Here’s a brief review of canning stocks, plus a few craft beer stocks that might be worth sampling.

Best Beer Stock #1: Ball Corporation (BLL)

Ball Corp is based in Colorado, has a market cap of $12.7 billion, and pays a 0.72% dividend. It became significantly bigger in 2016 when it closed the acquisition of Rexam, a U.K.-based competitor. This marriage of the world’s two largest beverage can makers is largely responsible for Ball’s expected revenue growth of 18% in 2017 and 3% in 2018. Earnings growth is best in the industry, at roughly 20% annually over the next two years.

The pitch for Ball comes down to streamlining the company post-acquisition to achieve around $300 million in annual synergies, aggressively paying down debt in 2017 and 2018, and beginning share buybacks and dividend growth in 2018 and beyond. The chart doesn’t look great right now, but for investors looking for a defensive stock that should ultimately pay off, I wouldn’t hesitate to begin averaging into Ball here.

Best Beer Stock #2: Crown Holdings (CCK)



Pennsylvania-based Crown Holdings has a market cap of $7.3 billion. It’s a slow growth stock, likely to post 1% to 2% annual growth and 5% to 10% EPS growth, at best. The stock’s chart is about as uninspiring as the company’s expected growth rate.

The one thing I do like about Crown is creativity in can design. Specifically, I’m intrigued by its 360° End, which allows consumers to open the entire top of the can so it more closely resembles a cup. Crown says, “… the 360° End allows the full flavor and aroma of the beer to hit the drinker’s senses.” That sounds perfectly suited to IPA drinkers if you ask me! I haven’t seen this can design on shelves yet. According to Crown’s website, it was embraced by Pennsylvania’s Sly Fox Brewing for its Helles Golden Lager. When I see one on the shelf, I’ll give it a shot.

Best Beer Stock #3: Ardagh Holdings (Pending IPO)

Ardagh has been around since the 1930s and got started operating a single glass plant in Dublin, Ireland. It isn’t yet public, but that could soon change as the company recently filed for an IPO on the NYSE. The company generates 28% of revenue from beer, 19% from carbonated drinks and other beverages, 14% from wine and spirits, 32% from food and 8% from miscellaneous other items.

It believes it’s the #3 supplier of beverage cans by value (total revenue to end-market) in the U.S. and Brazil, #1 in metal cans for European seafood, aerosols, paints & coatings and nutrition, and #2 in metal cans for European beverage and food. Sales for the last fiscal year (ended September, 2016) were $6.1 billion. Ardagh picked up eight canning facilities (in California, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi and Indiana) from Ball and Rexam that those companies needed to sell to gain regulatory approval for their merger, as well as Rexam’s U.S. headquarters (Chicago) and U.S. Technical Center in (Elk Grove, Illinois). According to the company’s preliminary S-1, those facilities would have generated around 32% of revenue and 21% of gross profit over the nine months ending 9/30/16. Clearly, they represent significant assets that the company hopes will generate more gross profits once integration activities are completed.

More research is needed on this name after it hits the market.

Best Beer Stock #4: Appalachian Mountain Brewery (HOPS)

The most speculative name on this list went public via a reverse merger a few years ago. Its craft beer brands include Long Leaf, Black Gold, Boone Creek and Spoaty-Oaty, as well as a number of ciders. It has a market cap of $14.6 million and a share price of 1.85.

Best Beer Stock #5: Brick Brewing (BRB.TO)

This $100 million market cap company is based in Ontario. Brands include Waterloo, LandShark and White Water. It’s Ontario’s largest Canadian-owned brewer. In Q3, it reported 13% revenue growth (to $11.1 million) as well as EPS of $0.02. It also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.016, equaling a yield of around 2.25%.

Best Beer Stock #6: Big Rock Brewery (BR.TO)

This Calgary, Alberta-based brewer has been in the business for three decades and has a wide assortment of beers and ciders sold under the Big Rock brand. It has a market cap of $43 million, generated $7.8 million in revenue in Q4, and reported a loss of $0.02.

My Favorite Beverage Stock

Of all these beer stocks, I still like Ball the best, though I’m intrigued by the two Canada-based brewers. I don’t think Ball will ever be a rapid grower, but that’s not why I’d buy it. It’s a defensive stock that should deliver a market-beating total return through dividends and capital gains over the long-term. Plus, it is the can manufacturer for just about every craft beer I drink!

None of these stocks has made the cut for Cabot Small-Cap Confidential. They just don't have the return potential. I do cover one beverage stock though. And it's up 63% since I established coverage a year ago. It's in the business of selling clean and pure water, which is a little less exciting to talk about than beer.

But maybe at next year’s New England Pond Hockey Classic, I’ll bring a couple of cases of this company’s offering. It would be an interesting test to see if choosing water over beer helps us advance to the finals!

To find out what small cap stocks have made the cut for Cabot Small-Cap Confidential, grab a subscription today.