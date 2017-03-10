Stock Market 3 Top Performing Sectors | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, tells us the market has pulled back a bit but there’s no reason to panic. That said, now may be a good time to sell some of your disappointing stocks and keep others on tight leashes.

Paul takes a look at the three top performing sectors this week, and names stocks in each sector that are worth checking out. Stocks discussed: FCX, VALE, CLF, SIVB, USB, GWB, AMAT, KLAC and others.