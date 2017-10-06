Stock Market Advance of the Major Indexes | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at the string of advances by all the major indexes and pronounces it a full bull market. He then explains why responsible growth stock advisors are issuing warnings about the correction that will have to come sooner or later. The consequence is that everyone should be doing some buying, but should also be sure to establish stops/loss limits at the same time. Paul also gives a few examples of stocks that are enjoying the sector rotation and a few well-positioned leaders. Stocks discussed: ETFC, VLO, ALNY, TREE, C and others.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts. If you currently get our daily e-letter, Wall Street’s Best Daily, no need to sign up again. The video is one of the benefits you already get with your free subscription!