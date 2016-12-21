Stock Market Do You Believe in the Santa Claus Rally?

Santa Claus is coming to town—and if you’re an investor, so is the Santa Claus Rally!

If you’re not familiar with the Santa Claus Rally, it’s a stock market rally that stretches between Christmas and the first two trading days of the new year. According to the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the Santa Claus Rally has averaged a 1.5% run-up since 1950 during those few trading days.

Theories as to what prompts investors to be in such a buying mood after Christmas range from Wall Street types investing their end-of-year bonuses, tax-related investing interests or just general holiday cheer inspiring investors to be just a little more bullish. Whatever the reason, the brief window between Christmas and the first couple of days of January is historically one of the best times to invest.

Here’s the catch, though: on the rare occasions that Santa Claus delivers a lump of coal in investors’ stockings—and stocks actually fall between Christmas and the second day of January instead of rise (it’s happened only four times since the turn of the century)—it generally portends bad things for the stock market in the year ahead. Generally.

For instance, 2008—the last year in which the S&P 500 declined by at least a full percentage point—was preceded by a 2.5% drop in stocks during the so-called Santa Claus Rally period. Another bad year for the market was 2000, which came on the heels of a 4% dropoff in stocks the last few days of the 20th century and the first two days of the new century. Those two occurrences just so happen to be the worst Santa Claus Rally declines of the past 25 years.

A little spooky, huh?

That said, there have been significant exceptions to the theory that Santa Claus Rally fails mean bad things for the market in the year ahead. Look no further than last year. During the four trading days between Christmas 2015 and the end of the year, plus the first two days in 2016, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.2%. Bad omen, right? For a while, it looked like it, as stocks continued their holiday hangover well into February.

But you can see what happened next: the S&P (as well as the Dow and the Nasdaq) rallied to all-time highs, and as of this writing, the S&P is up more than 11% in 2016 with only a few trading days left. So, the correlation between the Santa Claus Rally and stock performance the following year is far from foolproof.

Of course, this is all fairly tongue-in-cheek. These types of market urban legends—the Santa Claus Rally, the January Effect, Sell in May and Go Away—are good fodder for columns like this one. And though the numbers may overwhelmingly support a connection between an end-of-year rally meaning good things for stocks the following year (and the absence of a Santa Claus Rally meaning bad things), I don’t think the correlation is anything more than a coincidence.

Sure, it makes sense that a bad end to one calendar year can spill over to the beginning of the next year, which is exactly what happened last year. But that only lasts about a month. By February, investors don’t really care (or, more likely, have long forgotten) about whether Santa Claus stuffed himself down Wall Street’s chimney or not—especially in today’s jam-packed 24-hour news cycle.

So, if Santa Claus does deliver another nice 1.5% return (or thereabouts) after Christmas, just try and profit from it in the moment by finding great growth stocks or hot momentum stocks like the ones our Mike Cintolo offers up weekly to his Cabot Top Ten Trader subscribers. But don’t get too caught up in what five or six trading days mean for 2017.