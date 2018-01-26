Stock Market Bull Market Continues | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader is sticking to his bullish view, though he does point out that he’s seeing more potholes below the surface—not unusual given the recent run and that we’re in the heart of earnings season. After some advice on forming a plan for your extended stocks into earnings, Mike reviews a bunch of stocks from a variety of industries, highlighting potential buy points and stop levels.

