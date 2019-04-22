Stock Market VIDEO: Potential Buys | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s generally positive action, but also highlights a couple of yellow flags that haven’t been resolved. He’s still seeing a ton of potential buying setups in a variety of industries, but the next week or two should be key to see if the on-again, off-again selling pressure in many leading stocks dry up–or spread to other corners of the market. Mike also invites you to join us for the seventh Cabot Wealth Summit on August 14-16 in Salem. You can register today here.

Did you get this from a friend? If you’d like to get your own Cabot Weekly Review sent to your inbox every Saturday, just sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.