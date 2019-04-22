VIDEO: Potential Buys | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s generally positive action, but also highlights a couple of yellow flags that haven’t been resolved. He’s still seeing a ton of potential buying setups in a variety of industries, but the next week or two should be key to see if the on-again, off-again selling pressure in many leading stocks dry up–or spread to other corners of the market. Mike also invites you to join us for the seventh Cabot Wealth Summit on August 14-16 in Salem. You can register today here.
