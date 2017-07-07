Stock Market Cautious State of the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at the state of the market, which is dicey, but not dire. The major indexes are reflecting a rotation away from growth stocks, and emerging market indicators show more weakness in China than in the broad emerging markets universe. Paul councils caution, but not panic. Keep your loss limits tight and reduce new buying. He also names a few stocks that are resisting the general trend of the major indexes, which is a good indicator of strength. Stocks discussed: FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, GOOG, SHOP, XPO, USCR and others.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts. If you currently get Wall Street’s Best Daily, no need to sign up again.

The video is one of the benefits you already get with your free subscription!