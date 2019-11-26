Stock Market 6 Charts to Help You Feel Better

24-Hour News Cycle Got You Down? These Six (Actually Seven!) Charts Should Help Brighten Your Thanksgiving.

Everyone needs a wise old uncle or aunt to guide them through life. For me, it’s Uncle Dick, who is 96 years old and still enjoying life.

Dick was a businessman before he retired. He ran a chain of coin-op laundromats. And he did well, but his greatest interest was always people, and the way they think.

Many decades ago at a Thanksgiving dinner, perhaps when I was in my 20s, I remember him saying, “What you think is what you’ll get.”

It didn’t make sense to me then. In fact, it sounded kind of kooky. But that’s because I didn’t have his perspective, and the wisdom to know that one’s thoughts actually do drive their actions and therefore their results.

Dick thought positively and he achieved positive results.

When he turned 90, we had a big party. And he commented on the pessimism that so many people feel about the future.

“It’s easy to be discouraged,” he said. “Anyone can be discouraged.” (And that was before our current era of political dysfunction.)

But Dick was never discouraged, and as I’ve aged, I’ve worked to embrace his attitude as well. It works. Positive thoughts lead to positive actions lead to positive outcomes.

Admittedly, the modern world doesn’t make it easy to think positive thoughts. Uncle Dick realized that. But there are ways to deal with it. One way is ignore a lot of the bad news—especially news about things you have no control over.

Personally, I never watch TV news, and I never watch TV ads—except during the Super Bowl. (Instead I read my news, which means I can turn the page whenever I want.)

Another way to get more positive thoughts into your life is to focus on the good news. So today I’m going to give you some, with six charts sourced from “Our World in Data”. https://ourworldindata.org/

Take a look.

Six Encouraging Charts

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world living in extreme poverty has shrunk dramatically—from 94% to 10%—and it continues to fall at a very fast rate.

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world with a basic education has climbed from 17% to 86%—and it continues to climb.

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world who are literate has risen from 12% to 85%—and continues to rise.

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world living in a democracy has risen from 1% (!) to 56%—and the main trend remains up (though the past decade has been challenging).

Over the past 200 years, the number of people in the world vaccinated against diptheria, pertussis and tetanus has risen from 0% to 86%—and continues to rise.

Over the past 200 years, the number of children dying before they are 5 years old has fallen from 43% to 4%—and continues to fall.

Bottom ljne: long-term global trends are good.

And then there’s the stock market.

Long-Term Stock Chart is Positive Too

Here’s a chart showing the progress of the S&P Composite since 1900.

Yes, there are serious corrections from time to time, but the long-term trend is up, and as long as the world continues to improve, the long-term trend will continue to be up.

So, this Thanksgiving, I hope that this message helps you adopt a more positive attitude as well. It’s the simplest way to make your life better.

And a positive attitude can also help when it comes to selecting growth stocks.

People who are discouraged and fearful are reluctant to buy growth stocks; they focus too much on the risks. But people who are optimistic and positive look at growth stocks and imagine success. And like my Uncle Dick, they often find it.

For example, I recently added a hot marijuana stock named Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF) to my Cabot Stock of the Week portfolio.

Trulieve is the leading seller of medical marijuana in Florida, the third most populous state in the U.S. The company has 37 stores today and is aiming for 44 by year-end. Plus, thanks to acquisitions, it also has a new dispensary in Connecticut and one in California—with more coming in both states—and has bought licenses in Massachusetts, too.

The company’s stores sell a wide variety of products—both marijuana and CBD—in pre-rolls, tinctures, vapes and creams. Much of the product comes from the company’s 1.6 million sq. ft. of growing space in Florida, while some comes from respected national brands like Love’s Oven, Blue River, Slang Worldwide, Binske and Bhang.

All told, Trulieve sells over 240 individual products and is constantly adding new items to its product line. It has 214,000 registered patients, with 3,000 new patients added every week. And, of course, when Florida eventually legalizes adult-use marijuana, Trulieve will have a head start on all the competition.

Already, in fact, Trulieve sells 55% of the medical cannabis in Florida. Part of this stems from its large store count, its statewide delivery service (from a fleet of 79 vehicles) and its well-trained phone operators (who handle more than 3,000 calls a day). But I believe part stems from its company’s culture, which views all employees and patients as “trulievers” and focuses on building a community among them.

Second-quarter revenues at Trulieve were $57.9 million, up 149% from the previous year—which makes Trulieve the #1 cannabis company in the U.S., at least for the moment. Adjusted EBITDA was $31.6 million, yielding EPS of $0.52, up 550% from last year. Going forward, management is projecting revenues of $220 to $240 million in 2019 and $380 to $400 million in 2020, with EBITDA margins in the 40% range.

These stats are notable because many cannabis companies are still not profitable, and many don’t offer clear financial guidance for the small but growing number of institutional investors who are paying attention.

Ultimately, what I like best about TCNNF is the entire package. There’s the revenues, the earnings, management, growing institutional support, the stock trading above $10 (where institutions can get interested), the stock above its 25- and 50-day moving averages, and the chart with a clear pattern of higher lows and higher highs since its August bottom.

To get the full story, click here.

Happy Thanksgiving!

