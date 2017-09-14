Stock Market 5 Signs of a Stock Market Top

The long-term trend of the market is up, and always has been, according to the century-plus chart on my wall. But in that long-term trend are periods of bull-market strength—like this year’s—and periods of bear-market weakness—like the very difficult stretch we had in 2015 and early 2016. If you can avoid those punishing bear markets, ideally, by selling your riskiest stocks and raising cash soon after the market tops, your results can beat the averages—easily. But how do you identify a stock market top?

There’s no perfect system; if there were, everyone would use it. But over the decades, we at Cabot have evolved a dependable set of criteria that’s been a big factor in helping us steer our readers to safety when risk grows. In this column, I discuss five signs of a stock market top, starting with those signs that generally come first and ending with the one that usually comes last.

Equally important, for each indicator, I tell you where we are now.

Stock Market Top Sign #1: Narrowing Market Breadth

The healthiest market is one in which the majority of stocks are participating. But as bull markets age, participation tends to narrow, as lower quality stocks are left behind and investors increasingly focus on the highest quality performers.

At Cabot, we have two ways to measure breadth.

The first is the Advance-Decline Line, which is simply a running daily total of the number of stocks on the NYSE that advance less the number of stocks that decline. In a healthy bull market, the Advance-Decline Line regularly hits new highs. But as the bull market ages, the A-D Line fails to keep up with the leading averages. That’s called a divergence—and we don’t see it in the A-D Line today.

The second way we measure breadth—and this is only relevant to picking market tops—is to monitor the number of stocks on the NYSE hitting new lows. When the number is greater than 40 while the major indexes are rising to new peaks, it’s a danger sign. And right now, we’re nowhere near danger: only four NYSE stocks are hitting new lows as of this writing.

Stock Market Top Sign #2: Increased Bullishness

Because the market tends to lead the economy, the economy tends to be healthier in an older bull market. Also, a mature bull market is one in which most investors have profits, and thus it makes sense that they feel more optimistic as the bull market progresses. One way to measure bullishness is to count the number of bulls and bears among professional and amateur investors, and Nancy Zambell does a fine job of this in Wall Street’s Best Investments.

But when you’ve been in the business as long as I have, you tend to recognize one particular sign of increasingly bullishness, and it’s the one called Fear of Missing Out, or FOMO.

In short, in mature bull markets, investors no longer fear losing money; instead, they fear that if they don’t buy an investment, they will miss out on a gain!

By my judgment, we have to some extent entered this territory.

Stock Market Top Sign #3: Increasing Love for Popular Stocks

In every bull market, there are popular stocks that everyone wants to own.

In the bull market that peaked in 2015, Apple (AAPL) was the top stock; everyone loved it. But investors who bought AAPL at the top saw the stock drop 33% into 2016. And since that 2015 top, AAPL has performed no better than the broad market.

Today, Amazon (AMZN) is the market darling. The announcement of its intention to purchase Whole Foods Market (WFM) was very well received, at least initially. Investors scrambled to get on the Amazon train, though some have since sold off, as the stock has sagged a bit of late. When everyone who can possibly own a stock has bought, what happens next? The stock declines! The recent pullback in Amazon and fellow market darling Google (GOOGL) means we’re not there yet.

Note: The first three indicators above tend to precede market tops. The next two below are trend-following indicators.

Stock Market Top Sign #4: Cabot Tides

Cabot Tides is made up of five different major market indexes that help us determine the overall intermediate-term direction of the stock market. They are: S&P 500, NYSE Composite, Nasdaq Composite, S&P 600 SmallCap and the S&P MidCap 400.

The market is considered to be advancing on an intermediate-term basis if at least three of these five indexes are advancing. Contrarily, the market is deemed to be declining if at least three of these five are declining.

To derive intermediate-term signals, we compare each index to its own 25-day and 50-day moving averages. If the index is above the lower of these two moving averages, and that lower moving average is itself advancing, then the index is bullish. Otherwise, the intermediate-term trend for the index is bearish.

This indicator was bearish for a brief spell back in August, as small-cap stocks in particular lagged. But today, all five of these indexes are clearly positive, and thus the Cabot Tides is bullish.

Stock Market Top Sign #5: Cabot Trend Lines

The Cabot Trend Lines monitors the 35-week moving averages of both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to determine the long-term trend of the market.

If both indexes close two straight weeks above their respective 35-week lines, the indicator is positive; if both close two straight weeks below them, the indicator is negative. This indicator is generally the last of the five indicators to speak, when it does, you should pay attention.

The Cabot Trend Lines has been bullish since April 2016 and remains bullish today.

Conclusion

We’re still in a bull market, but there are clear signs of aging: The growing bullishness (Fear of Missing Out) and the increasing love of leading stocks tell us we’re likely in the later innings of the game here. Thus, it’s good to be aware of topping symptoms, particularly in your own stocks.

On the other hand, the Advance-Decline Line, the number of NYSE stocks hitting lows, as well as the two trend-following indicators, remain bullish, so there’s no reason to fear yet.

*This post has been updated from an original version that was published on June 26, 2017.