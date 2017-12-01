Stock Market Generally Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader discusses the market’s rough action this week and what it means—he’s still generally bullish, but is taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, as some growth leaders look toppy, while other leading names (growth or otherwise) are pulling back normally. Mike runs though a bunch of examples of each, including highlighting some new leadership that could be taking flight. Stocks discussed: SQ, ANET, PYPL, BABA, MU, AMZN, SPLK and others.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.