Stock Market Good Earnings Season Results | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, sees the market as a “yes, but …” proposition. The main trends are all higher, but a substantial number of exceptions and warning signs are also present. With U.S. earnings season winding down (but emerging markets earnings just getting into high gear), the results have been good, on balance. It’s a time to be heavily invested but also to keep your sell disciplines oiled and ready. Paul also mentions the Professional Stock Evaluation Contest that’s offering a lucky winner a report on any stock.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts. If you currently get our daily e-letter, Wall Street’s Best Daily, no need to sign up again. The video is one of the benefits you already get with your free subscription!