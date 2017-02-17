Health of the Stock Market is Good | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor looks at the robust good health of the market and sees very little negative information. The only cloud on the horizon is the continuing underperformance of the S&P 600 small-cap index, which is holding its own in price terms but is lagging the S&P 500. It’s not a critical problem, but it would be good to see investors taking on a it more risk. As to what to buy right now, Paul looks at a few stocks that have gapped up on earnings, including a couple that have continued higher after their initial jumps higher. Stocks discussed: SHOP, NTES, TER, AAPL, BABA, BIDU, TCEHY, WB and others.
The Best Stocks on the Planet
