VIDEO: A Good Market, But Not Ideal | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at the market and sees the major U.S. indexes in positive territory, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq at new all-time highs. It’s a good situation, but not ideal … kind of a “yes, but” market. It’s good to be moving toward heavier investment, but not going all-in. The situation with emerging market stocks in general, and Chinese stocks in particular, is more worrisome, as the trade war drums are still talking. Paul also looks at a few powerful charts with an eye to distinguishing stocks that are too extended and ones that are set up well for buying.

