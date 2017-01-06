Good Setups | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, talks about the positive state of the market—all of the major indexes are trading above their 25- and 50-day moving averages—but also about the recent pause as investors get their portfolios prepared for the new year … and the new administration. Emerging markets are now in step with U.S. markets in momentum terms. While the markets are supportive, it’s as important as ever to look at the charts of stocks that you’re considering to make sure they’re being supported by investors. There are lots of good setups, but you need to watch closely to find the breakouts and positive support patterns. Paul gives several examples of strong charts and good stories that present attractive opportunities.