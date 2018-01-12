Stock Market

Great Start to 2018 | Cabot Weekly Review

January 12, 2018|by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the market’s great start to 2018 and how he’s keeping his bullish hat on. That said, Mike is being a bit choosy on the buy side for now, given that the major indexes and most leading stocks are extended to the upside, and he’s keeping an eye on some of last year’s big winning growth stocks, which have shown signs of life but aren’t quite free and clear on the upside. Still, Mike isn’t having trouble finding good ideas and goes through a handful of names that are on his watch list.

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

If you currently get our daily e-letter, Wall Street’s Best Daily, no need to sign up again. The video is one of the benefits you already get with your free subscription!
Michael Cintolo

Your Guide to Winning Growth Stocks

Michael Cintolo is a growth stock and market timing expert. His Cabot Growth Investor, with its legendary Model Portfolio, is recommended for all investors seeking to grow their wealth.

Learn More

Comments

Tell Us What You Think

You must be logged in to post a comment.