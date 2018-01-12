Great Start to 2018 | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the market’s great start to 2018 and how he’s keeping his bullish hat on. That said, Mike is being a bit choosy on the buy side for now, given that the major indexes and most leading stocks are extended to the upside, and he’s keeping an eye on some of last year’s big winning growth stocks, which have shown signs of life but aren’t quite free and clear on the upside. Still, Mike isn’t having trouble finding good ideas and goes through a handful of names that are on his watch list.
