Growth-Oriented Sectors | Cabot Weekly Review

February 10, 2017
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Traderdiscusses his overall bullish view of the market, but until the broad market can decisively get going from its two-month choppy range, he says it’s best to be selective on the buy side, looking for names that have shown great power and/or have pulled back to lower-risk entries. And Mike sees a bunch of those kinds of setups today across a variety of growth-oriented sectors—and highlights a few of his favorites here. Stocks discussed: XLF, SYMC, AVGO, LITE, IPHI, BABA and others. 

