Growth-Oriented Sectors | Cabot Weekly Review

Cabot Benjamin Graham Value Investor uses the methods developed by the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, and popularized by Warren Buffet. A system that works well in all markets, it buys stocks when they're dirt cheap, and sells when they've reached full valuation, a process that takes two years for the average selection. What's important here is buying only when a stock's price is below its Maximum Buy Price, holding through thick and thin, regardless of the news or the action of the stock, and then selling when the stock reaches its Minimum Buy Price. These are great stocks to own if you're a conservative stock investor. Chief Analyst J. Royden Ward explains clearly how to build a portfolio of stocks that meet his strict requirements-plus every issue includes updated rankings on his "Top 275 Value Stocks," so you can check on other stocks you may own.