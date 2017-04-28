Stock Market Growth Stocks for a Bull Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at the bull market and likes what he sees. With the buyers in charge after a seven-week flat patch, it’s time for growth investors to be putting money to work. Paul looks at a couple of popular strategies, including the FANG and the BAT. But the most important thing is that you should be getting your cash off the sidelines. The second most important thing is that it’s earnings season, and you should know when your companies will be reporting and have a plan for how you will react if the news is bad and the stock heads south. Stocks discussed: GOOGL, AAPL, BIDU, JD, HTHT, YUMC and others.

