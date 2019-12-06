How to Handle Older Winners | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s run-of-the-mill pullback earlier this week, shares his shorter-term thoughts (don’t be surprised to see more news-driven action) and reiterates his bullish big-picture stance on the market. He also gives some pointers on how to handle older winners that may be setting up and, as always, reviews many leaders that are beginning to set up. Stocks discussed: TSM AMD CRUS TSLA SE SPLK AAXN CROX and LK.