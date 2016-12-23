Stock Market

Cabot Yearly Review | An Ode to 2016

December 23, 2016|by
Add Comment

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, takes a look back at year’s end, as he does every December in verse. Sometimes it’s a celebration of progress and prosperity, and sometimes the news is mixed. He wants to leave this year’s label up to you, but here’s how Paul describes the biggest stories of the year. This is Paul’s ode to 2016.

Comments

Tell Us What You Think