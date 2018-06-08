Stock Market It’s Okay to Do Some Buying | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor looks at the major indexes and sees that the intermediate-term trend of the market is up. It’s not a screaming bull market, but it’s positive enough that it’s okay to do a little buying. Emerging markets as a whole aren’t especially strong, but the Chinese portion of the EM universe is actually doing quite well. Paul gives some examples of stocks with strong charts, including a few whose stories give them special appeal. And Paul invites everyone to the Cabot Wealth Summit (August 15–17 in Salem, MA) for a chance to get up close and technical with the Cabot analyst of their choice.

