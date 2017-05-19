Keep a Close Eye on Your Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, discusses the market volatility we encountered this week, especially on Wednesday, and remains both cautiously optimistic and moderately pessimistic. Paul’s overall advice is to keep a close eye on your stocks, keep some cash on the sidelines and pay attention to your loss limits. Paul names a few of his favorite stocks right now—Universal Display (OLED), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), Five Below (FIVE), JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA).
Please tell Paul that the ticker for Microsoft is MSFT and not MS which is Morgan Stanley. Oops!