Long-Term Winners | Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, Chief Analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, talks about the mostly neutral short-term environment that continues to exist for the market — since mid-December, the S&P 500 and the Dow have been headed resolutely sideways, with only the Nasdaq in a firm uptrend. It’s also earnings season, which can represent a minefield for investors. With all that said, the intermediate- and long-term trends of the market are still up, and there are plenty of stocks acting well. Paul gives examples of long-term winners and attractive setups. Stocks discussed: NVDA, MSFT, PAM, NFLX, SHOP, NTES and others.