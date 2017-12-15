Stock Market Many Attractive Stocks | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Paul Goodwin, chief analyst of Cabot Emerging Markets Investor, looks at a market that’s in very good health. Investors don’t seem to be worried about Fed rate hikes, Brexit, North Korea, Greece or anything else. There’s just a touch of excitement about a possible tax bill, which has kept every sector but consumer staples in the black for the year. There are plenty of attractive stocks, and Paul names a few in the retail, financial and energy industries, plus one long-term tractor stock. Paul also recommends Cabot’s 10 Favorite Low-Priced Stocks 2018 for any investors wishing for some excitement during the winter doldrums.



