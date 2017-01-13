Many Stocks for Your Watchlist |Cabot Weekly Review
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, talks about the still-bullish intermediate- and longer-term market picture, though he also believes the short-term is more of a coin flip as the major indexes have been moving sideways for a month. But under the surface, Mike is seeing lots of promising setups in a variety of industries. Stocks discussed: GS, SCHW, SHOP, YELP, WB, NTES, FB and others.