Stock Market Market in an Interesting Spot | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader says that not much has changed with the overall market’s stance during the past couple of weeks — with the trend down, he continues to advise a cautious stance. However, he also believes the market is in an interesting spot, as it’s holding above its correction lows despite a bunch of bad news. A couple of good up days could actually turn the trend up! No predictions, but Mike relays a bunch of stocks in pole position to lead the market’s next uptrend, whenever it begins.

Get It While It’s Hot! Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Sign up now:

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Wall Street’s Best Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts. If you currently get our daily e-letter, Wall Street’s Best Daily, no need to sign up again. The video is one of the benefits you already get with your free subscription!