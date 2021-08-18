Stock Market Market News Today: Afghanistan, the Economy, and 5G REITs

Join Nancy Zambell as she discusses market news today, the current economic outlook, and takes a look at a recent recommendation.

In today’s video, Wall Street’s Best Digest’s Nancy Zambell discusses market news today, including the unexpected response to events in Afghanistan, speculating that the muted response may be due to the end of ongoing U.S. participation. Next, she discusses steady inflation in the face of rising labor costs and the possibility of Fed tapering in the meetings ahead.

Nancy goes on to discuss analysts’ expectations that Fed action is unlikely to have impact on rates in the near term. Continuing the conversation, Nancy touches on unemployment and expectations for the labor market before touching briefly on broad market sentiment. Lastly, Nancy discusses a recent pick, her favorite of the 5G REITs, and the ongoing shifts in the evolving tower landscape due to 5G technology. Although the stock discussed in this video was previously recommended, it should not be considered a current recommendation.