Market’s Bullish Lift | Cabot Weekly Review

From Cabot Top Ten Trader:
The market’s had a solid week, with most of the major indexes reaching new high ground, including the Dow Industrials’ much-hyped push above the 20,000 level. Better yet, we’ve seen many individual stocks resume their post-election uptrends in powerful fashion, often on big volume.
Now, in the short-term, we still see the market as a bit of a coin flip. First, we remain in the middle of earnings season, which causes a few blowups even in super-strong environments. Second, the market has a habit of rising above well-followed resistance (or, conversely, dipping below much-watched support areas) and then pulling back, effectively shaking out the late buyers. And it’s not like most indexes are decisively above their prior highs—one down day would put them back in their prior consolidation areas.
Throw in a few elevated short-term sentiment measures and the day-to-day action could easily have a few potholes.
But that’s mostly playing devil’s advocate. Looking at the intermediate- and longer-term picture, the trends are up, the broad market is healthy and the fact that we’re seeing a good number of stocks resume their uptrends on big volume hints that big investors are beginning to ramp up their efforts.
We nudged down our Market Monitor to a level 7 on Monday, but we’re planning on pushing it back to level 8 on Monday if the market holds its gains. And it could go higher if more and more stocks (especially growth stocks) emerge on earnings in the days ahead.
Updated January 27, 2017