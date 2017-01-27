Stock Market

Market’s Bullish Lift | Cabot Weekly Review

January 27, 2017
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, discusses the market’s bullish lift from its tight five-week range and the improved action among a bunch of individual stocks. Short-term, he’s still open to a some potholes given earnings season and the jubilation surrounding Dow 20,000, but he remains bullish on the intermediate- to longer-term, and is seeing many buying opportunities as stocks emerge from bases and tight consolidations. Stocks discussed: AVGO, NOW, EXP, PWR, BABA, HQY, YELP and others.

