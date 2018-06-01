Stock Market Market’s Encouraging Week | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader discusses the market’s very encouraging week—it shook off a bushel of bad news ranging from Italian and Spanish political uncertainty to the breakdown of trade negotiations (leading to a bunch of tariff announcements) and actually showed some upside follow-through that Mike’s been looking for. Mike goes over everything he’s seeing, and present a bunch of stocks that have set up in great multi-month consolidations that look ready to get going.

