Stock Market Market's Near-Term Outlook | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, says he’s relatively neutral on the market’s near-term outlook, as the indexes chop sideways and many stocks do the same. But, longer-term, he’s as bullish as ever, and he sees an increasing number of setups from a variety of sectors to latch onto … once the bulls arrive on the scene. Overall, he’s holding his winners and some cash, waiting patiently for the major uptrend to resume. Stocks discussed: AMZN, TSLA, VRTX, SWKS, AVGO, FMC, LPX and others.

