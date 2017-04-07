Market’s Near-Term Outlook | Cabot Weekly Review

Stock Market

April 7, 2017
In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader, says he’s relatively neutral on the market’s near-term outlook, as the indexes chop sideways and many stocks do the same. But, longer-term, he’s as bullish as ever, and he sees an increasing number of setups from a variety of sectors to latch onto … once the bulls arrive on the scene. Overall, he’s holding his winners and some cash, waiting patiently for the major uptrend to resume. Stocks discussed: AMZN, TSLA, VRTX, SWKS, AVGO, FMC, LPX and others.

