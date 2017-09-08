Stock Market Mike’s Favorite Stock Setups | Cabot Weekly Review 📹

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader talks about the many encouraging factors in the market, including the resilience of the major indexes in the face of bad news and uncertainties, as well as the many stocks that look ready to go should the market cooperate. That said, he’s being patient and a bit cautious, waiting for a decisive green light from the overall market before getting fully invested. Mike also looks at his favorite setups and some sectors to keep an eye on. Stocks discussed: CELG, WDAY, CRM, ADSK, DXC, OLED, AA, PLNT and others.

