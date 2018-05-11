Stock Market New Buy Signal | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo, chief analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader delivers some good news: He’s gotten a buy signal! Mike’s intermediate-term indicator has flashed a green light, basically saying that the market’s primary evidence (action of the major indexes and leading stocks) is kicking into gear. This isn’t a sign to go nuts on the buy side, but to start wading into a couple of top performers and then, if you develop profits, do some more buying in the days ahead. To get you started, Mike relays a ton of recent breakouts and setups to chew on.

